The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $75,731,000 after buying an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $422.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $343.48 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.82 and a 200-day moving average of $347.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sherwin-Williams, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sherwin-Williams wasn't on the list.

While Sherwin-Williams currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here