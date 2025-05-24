The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 71,037 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of TJX Companies worth $229,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $125.77 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.52. The company has a market cap of $140.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.70 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here