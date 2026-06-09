The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Holdings Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360,782 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 285,407 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.21% of TJX Companies worth $362,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,786 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,268. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.88 and a 200-day moving average of $155.61. The firm has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here