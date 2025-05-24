The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,990,674 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 1,491,472 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 1.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,488,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,946,072,000 after buying an additional 1,415,934 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,075,819,000 after buying an additional 5,756,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,204,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 16,803,807 shares of the bank's stock worth $894,169,000 after buying an additional 622,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,575,599 shares of the bank's stock worth $882,241,000 after buying an additional 59,956 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $67.70 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.7568 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank's dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

