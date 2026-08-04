The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,564 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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