The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,284 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $2,219,000. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 34,733 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $184.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney's payout ratio is 21.87%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

