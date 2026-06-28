The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,147 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 277,377 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9%

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02. The company has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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