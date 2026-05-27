The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stake Boosted by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,516 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 7.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $179.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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