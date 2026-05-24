The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stake Increased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,418 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,487,918,000 after acquiring an additional 790,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,971,705 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,462,645,000 after acquiring an additional 254,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,650,425 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,448,474,000 after acquiring an additional 515,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4%

Walt Disney stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The company's fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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