The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,820,525 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 117,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.03% of Walt Disney worth $1,717,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.6%

DIS opened at $95.96 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Streaming profitability and global expansion support the long-term outlook. Disney has reportedly turned its streaming business from a roughly $4 billion loss into a profit and is now targeting international growth. The improvement could strengthen confidence in Disney’s direct-to-consumer strategy, although global expansion may require additional spending. Disney turns $4 billion streaming loss into profit, and now it chases global growth

Disney has reportedly turned its streaming business from a roughly $4 billion loss into a profit and is now targeting international growth. The improvement could strengthen confidence in Disney’s direct-to-consumer strategy, although global expansion may require additional spending. Positive Sentiment: Cost controls and park investment provide some support. Pixar eliminated 108 positions as part of Disney’s restructuring, while the company continues investing in guest-facing attractions and retail, including a refreshed Pandora jewelry location and at least $30 million in projects outside Walt Disney World’s theme parks. These actions could improve efficiency and diversify park-related revenue. How Pixar Cuts and Park Investments At Walt Disney Have Changed Its Investment Story

Pixar eliminated 108 positions as part of Disney’s restructuring, while the company continues investing in guest-facing attractions and retail, including a refreshed Pandora jewelry location and at least $30 million in projects outside Walt Disney World’s theme parks. These actions could improve efficiency and diversify park-related revenue. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating despite trimming its target. The bank reduced its price target from $145 to $135, but the revised target still implies substantial upside from current levels, suggesting analysts view the recent weakness as potentially attractive. Citigroup price-target update

The bank reduced its price target from $145 to $135, but the revised target still implies substantial upside from current levels, suggesting analysts view the recent weakness as potentially attractive. Neutral Sentiment: New content and park attractions add incremental support. Disney+ plans to release “Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation—Episode of Savanaclaw” in December, while Animal Kingdom is adding new gorilla and “Zootopia 2” elements. These announcements may help engagement and attendance but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Disney Twisted-Wonderland animation announcement

Disney+ plans to release “Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation—Episode of Savanaclaw” in December, while Animal Kingdom is adding new gorilla and “Zootopia 2” elements. These announcements may help engagement and attendance but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain cautious ahead of the next earnings report. Analysts expect earnings growth, but Zacks said Disney lacks the combination of factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat. That caution may be weighing on the stock, particularly after recent estimates were trimmed slightly by Erste Group Bank. Walt Disney reports next week

Analysts expect earnings growth, but Zacks said Disney lacks the combination of factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat. That caution may be weighing on the stock, particularly after recent estimates were trimmed slightly by Erste Group Bank. Negative Sentiment: Pixar’s layoffs highlight continued pressure in the entertainment segment. Another round of cuts at the studio behind major franchises signals ongoing efforts to reduce costs, but may also reinforce concerns about weaker animation output, restructuring disruption and uncertain content economics. Toy Story maker hit by another round of Disney cuts

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here