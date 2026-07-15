The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,128 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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