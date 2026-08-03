The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,809 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 170,298 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 32,991 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.38.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.29 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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