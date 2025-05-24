Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 364.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,486,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,109 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 939 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 10,174 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $607.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TMO opened at $393.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $442.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.23. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here