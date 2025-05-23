Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 339.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,249,575 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $17,297,426,000 after acquiring an additional 196,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,430,120 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 104,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857,385 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,075,540,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,149,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,034,107,000 after buying an additional 455,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $400.13 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $445.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $607.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

