Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,265 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $181,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,778,774,000 after buying an additional 288,296 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after buying an additional 31,455,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,633,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,376,229,000 after acquiring an additional 718,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $544.03 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.36 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a market cap of $202.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $483.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $602.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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