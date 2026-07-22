Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,187 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.8% in the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,411.9% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.1% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $602.14.

Read Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $522.68 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $487.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.15 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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