Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,660 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $613.67.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TMO opened at $469.41 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm's fifty day moving average is $479.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.08. The stock has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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