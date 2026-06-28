Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061,343 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 400,813 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.55% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,012,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,072,744,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57,845.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,427,896 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,406,844,000 after buying an additional 2,423,706 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,183.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $770,000,000 after buying an additional 1,270,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,309,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,191 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $513.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.45 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $605.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here