Third View Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10Elms LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company's stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Manske Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $904.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $854.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $973.76 and a 200 day moving average of $979.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: ACHIEVE‑4 late‑stage results show Foundayo reduced all‑cause death and major cardiovascular events versus insulin, strengthening the drug’s safety profile and supporting broader use in diabetes/obesity markets. ACHIEVE-4 topline results

ACHIEVE‑4 late‑stage results show Foundayo reduced all‑cause death and major cardiovascular events versus insulin, strengthening the drug’s safety profile and supporting broader use in diabetes/obesity markets. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and analysts have applauded Foundayo’s cardiovascular data and several brokers have reiterated buy views, which supports investor confidence in Lilly’s obesity franchise as a long‑term growth driver. Analysts applaud Foundayo data

Wall Street and analysts have applauded Foundayo’s cardiovascular data and several brokers have reiterated buy views, which supports investor confidence in Lilly’s obesity franchise as a long‑term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Expectations for strong Q1 revenue from Mounjaro and Zepbound — driven by improved supply and global uptake — are supporting the top‑line outlook ahead of the earnings call. Mounjaro and Zepbound sales outlook

Expectations for strong Q1 revenue from Mounjaro and Zepbound — driven by improved supply and global uptake — are supporting the top‑line outlook ahead of the earnings call. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly confirmed its Q1 2026 results and conference call for April 30 — a key event that will give investors updated sales, margin and guidance color for the obesity/diabetes franchise. Q1 results announcement

Lilly confirmed its Q1 2026 results and conference call for April 30 — a key event that will give investors updated sales, margin and guidance color for the obesity/diabetes franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly agreed to acquire CrossBridge Bio to add dual‑payload ADC technology — a small, strategic bolt‑on that bolsters oncology pipeline optionality but is not material to near‑term revenues. CrossBridge Bio acquisition

Lilly agreed to acquire CrossBridge Bio to add dual‑payload ADC technology — a small, strategic bolt‑on that bolsters oncology pipeline optionality but is not material to near‑term revenues. Negative Sentiment: The FDA has asked Lilly for additional post‑marketing safety data on Foundayo (liver and cardiovascular signals), prompting regulatory uncertainty that pressured the stock despite positive trial results. FDA requests post‑marketing studies

The FDA has asked Lilly for additional post‑marketing safety data on Foundayo (liver and cardiovascular signals), prompting regulatory uncertainty that pressured the stock despite positive trial results. Negative Sentiment: A study comparing weight‑loss drugs suggests competitive differences in lean‑mass preservation (Novo’s semaglutide vs. Lilly’s tirzepatide), highlighting potential efficacy/safety tradeoffs that could influence prescriber and payer preferences. Competitive lean‑mass study

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,224.59.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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