Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI - Free Report) TSE: TRI by 139.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,977,006 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters makes up approximately 1.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.90% of Thomson Reuters worth $1,370,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thomson Reuters from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $195.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business's 50 day moving average price is $179.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.56. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $196.27. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI - Get Free Report) TSE: TRI last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Thomson Reuters's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

