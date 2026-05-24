Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 19,418 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 205.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,875 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 18,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Wall Street Zen cut Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. HSBC cut Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Estee Lauder Companies

More Estee Lauder Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Estee Lauder Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Estée Lauder ended merger discussions with Puig, which the market is treating as a relief event because it eliminates uncertainty around a complex transaction and lets the company focus on its own recovery plan.

Estée Lauder ended merger discussions with Puig, which the market is treating as a relief event because it eliminates uncertainty around a complex transaction and lets the company focus on its own recovery plan. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on EL to $110 from $92 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing optimism that the stock can still move higher from current levels.

Citigroup raised its price target on to $110 from $92 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing optimism that the stock can still move higher from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching the company ahead of the Morgan Stanley Luxury Conference, where management commentary could shape sentiment on valuation and the pace of the turnaround.

Investors are also watching the company ahead of the Morgan Stanley Luxury Conference, where management commentary could shape sentiment on valuation and the pace of the turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles note that the stock’s jump may also reflect short covering after prior weakness tied to merger speculation and uneven prestige beauty demand.

Recent articles note that the stock’s jump may also reflect short covering after prior weakness tied to merger speculation and uneven prestige beauty demand. Negative Sentiment: The failed Puig deal means Estée Lauder will not gain the scale benefits that a combination could have provided, and it removes the possibility of a transformative premium-beauty merger.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.87.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Further Reading

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