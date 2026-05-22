Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,121 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Key Headlines Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion agreed to merge with NextEra in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $67 billion, with the combined company expected to deliver more than 9% annual EPS growth through 2032. Article Title

Dominion agreed to merge with NextEra in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $67 billion, with the combined company expected to deliver more than 9% annual EPS growth through 2032. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlight that the merger could help Dominion tap surging electricity demand from AI and data centers, while potentially improving scale, infrastructure investment, and long-term earnings growth. Article Title

Several reports highlight that the merger could help Dominion tap surging electricity demand from AI and data centers, while potentially improving scale, infrastructure investment, and long-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage note the deal will face extensive regulatory review, and the final outcome could depend on how well the combined company addresses affordability and customer power bills. Article Title

Analysts and media coverage note the deal will face extensive regulatory review, and the final outcome could depend on how well the combined company addresses affordability and customer power bills. Negative Sentiment: Virginia solar advocates are urging regulators to proceed cautiously on the proposed NextEra-Dominion merger, arguing it could create barriers for distributed clean energy and should better protect ratepayers. Article Title

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is 78.99%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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