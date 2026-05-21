Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,941 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Woodward were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Woodward by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company's stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company's stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Woodward by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,030 shares of the technology company's stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Woodward by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company's stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Woodward

Here are the key news stories impacting Woodward this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Woodward, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028. Higher EPS forecasts suggest stronger expected profitability and can help justify the stock’s higher valuation. Woodward stock page

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Woodward, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028. Higher EPS forecasts suggest stronger expected profitability and can help justify the stock’s higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s updated FY2028 EPS estimate of $11.55, up from $10.95, reinforces the view that Woodward can continue delivering solid long-term earnings growth. Woodward stock page

The firm’s updated FY2028 EPS estimate of $11.55, up from $10.95, reinforces the view that Woodward can continue delivering solid long-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research still rates Woodward “Hold,” so the improved earnings outlook has not yet translated into a more bullish recommendation. Woodward stock page

Zacks Research still rates Woodward “Hold,” so the improved earnings outlook has not yet translated into a more bullish recommendation. Negative Sentiment: EVP Karrie Bem sold 185 shares, following a prior sale of 279 shares, which may slightly pressure investor sentiment because insider selling can be viewed as a lack of near-term conviction. SEC filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.48, for a total transaction of $65,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,055.84. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn M. Mclevige sold 1,850 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.37, for a total value of $711,084.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,625.15. This trade represents a 37.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,219 shares of company stock worth $7,675,530. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $356.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.03 and a 12-month high of $407.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $370.64 and its 200 day moving average is $339.98.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%.Woodward's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Woodward's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report).

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