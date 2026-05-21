Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,391 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Corning were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $907,164,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $676,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Corning by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Corning by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $329,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $185,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,774 shares of company stock worth $28,148,435. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of GLW stock opened at $180.60 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $159.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.92.

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Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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