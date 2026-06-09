TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,265 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 52,735 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Boeing were worth $44,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,188,153,000 after buying an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 41.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $48,316,000 after buying an additional 65,216 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,787,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,984.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boeing is starting a new 737 MAX production line on July 6, with CEO Kelly Ortberg saying higher output is still being studied, signaling continued progress in ramping up one of its most important programs.

Boeing is starting a new 737 MAX production line on July 6, with CEO Kelly Ortberg saying higher output is still being studied, signaling continued progress in ramping up one of its most important programs. Positive Sentiment: The FAA approved Boeing to move forward with the next phase of 777X certification testing, a key step that could reduce uncertainty around the long-delayed widebody jet program. Market Chatter: Boeing Says FAA Clears Key 777X Certification Testing Phase

The FAA approved Boeing to move forward with the next phase of 777X certification testing, a key step that could reduce uncertainty around the long-delayed widebody jet program. Positive Sentiment: Riyadh Air took delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, reinforcing demand for Boeing widebody aircraft and highlighting continued commercial deliveries. Riyadh Air takes delivery of first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

Riyadh Air took delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, reinforcing demand for Boeing widebody aircraft and highlighting continued commercial deliveries. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Boeing has cleared a key 777X certification hurdle and that a fuller production ramp is under study are being viewed as signs of operational improvement, which can support sentiment on the stock. Boeing clears key 777X certification hurdle as FAA approves next flight tests

Reports that Boeing has cleared a key 777X certification hurdle and that a fuller production ramp is under study are being viewed as signs of operational improvement, which can support sentiment on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage around a soon-to-be-released Air India crash investigation report is keeping attention on Boeing’s safety and legal overhang, but the market is still waiting for the findings before assessing any direct impact. The Boeing Air India Crash Was Almost a Year Ago. The Full Investigation Report Is Coming Soon.

Industry coverage around a soon-to-be-released Air India crash investigation report is keeping attention on Boeing’s safety and legal overhang, but the market is still waiting for the findings before assessing any direct impact. Neutral Sentiment: Broader airline news, including higher fuel costs and delivery timing comments from carriers like Etihad, provides mixed context for Boeing’s customers, but does not directly change Boeing’s fundamentals today.

Broader airline news, including higher fuel costs and delivery timing comments from carriers like Etihad, provides mixed context for Boeing’s customers, but does not directly change Boeing’s fundamentals today. Negative Sentiment: The upcoming Air India report could renew scrutiny of Boeing’s safety record if it raises concerns, which is why some investors may remain cautious despite the recent operational progress.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:BA opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.77 and a beta of 1.20. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company's fifty day moving average price is $221.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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