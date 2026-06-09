TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,286 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 91,923 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,195,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,270,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0%

PG stock opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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