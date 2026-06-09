TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,118 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,852 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $80,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,149.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $979.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,013.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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