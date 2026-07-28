Tiger Global Management LLC Buys 709,200 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 4.9% of Tiger Global Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 0.08% of Broadcom worth $1,109,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.61 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $396.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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