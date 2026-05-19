TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 163,692 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,401 shares of the company's stock after selling 163,692 shares during the quarter. Regal Rexnord accounts for approximately 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Regal Rexnord worth $77,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 475.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $47,778,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 97.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,853 shares of the company's stock worth $37,419,000 after purchasing an additional 128,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 55.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 124,005 shares of the company's stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Rehard sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $287,614.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,148.95. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 22,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.68, for a total transaction of $4,764,705.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,628.32. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,063 shares of company stock worth $5,545,547. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX opened at $188.18 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52-week low of $127.96 and a 52-week high of $236.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $198.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.53.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord's dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RRX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRX

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

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