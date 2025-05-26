Tiptree Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 75,640 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,640 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 4.7% of Tiptree Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $87.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

