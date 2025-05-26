Tiptree Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tiptree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $14,052,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 14.6% of Tiptree Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,490 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $921,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $624.00 to $676.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $701.05.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.75, for a total transaction of $613,155.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,212,039.50. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,549 shares of company stock worth $48,993,741. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $627.06 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $574.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

