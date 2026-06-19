TMB Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 17,939 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $6,209,000. Broadcom makes up about 2.1% of TMB Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $411.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.17 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company's 50 day moving average price is $410.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

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