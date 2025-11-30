Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,123 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 590.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $619.29 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The firm's 50 day moving average is $609.04 and its 200 day moving average is $573.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here