Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report) by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,456 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 27,124 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $110.51 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $110.70. The stock has a market cap of $881.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Mizuho reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $406,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,040,455 shares in the company, valued at $105,741,441.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 138,597 shares of company stock valued at $14,499,943 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

