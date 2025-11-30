Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 991 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $159,523,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.9% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $400.00.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $334.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.21. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

