Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,363 shares of the bank's stock after selling 83,934 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $73,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company's stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.Toronto Dominion Bank's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.00.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

