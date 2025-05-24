Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Acquires New Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Centerra Gold makes up approximately 0.7% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Get Centerra Gold alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,723,060 shares of the company's stock worth $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,756 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,628,623 shares of the company's stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,160 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,808,773 shares of the company's stock worth $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,825 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,038,739 shares of the company's stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 916,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,860 shares of the company's stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 836,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Centerra Gold to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGAU

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CGAU stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.80. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $299.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.25 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Centerra Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Centerra Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centerra Gold wasn't on the list.

While Centerra Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here