Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Buys New Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 149,962 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000. Pan American Silver comprises about 9.0% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,916,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,083,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 661.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,307,617 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,246 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 784,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 947,560 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 750,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $24.12 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business's 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Pan American Silver's payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several research firms have commented on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

