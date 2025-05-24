Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Buys Shares of 12,213 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,213 shares of the footwear maker's stock, valued at approximately $924,000. NIKE makes up about 2.7% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $516,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $196,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. China Renaissance started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

