Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Buys Shares of 82,300 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,300 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Hecla Mining comprises approximately 1.2% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,885,647 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $77,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960,826 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $18,441,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,006,115 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,116 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,997,790 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $7,855,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hecla Mining from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Hecla Mining's revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 348,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,363.31. The trade was a 6.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $47,630.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,372.16. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

