Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Invests $562,000 in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $562,000. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for 1.7% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $586,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,130 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,043,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,627 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 122,507 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $44.09 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. AngloGold Ashanti's payout ratio is 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC reiterated a "reduce" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AU

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AngloGold Ashanti, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AngloGold Ashanti wasn't on the list.

While AngloGold Ashanti currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here