Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Invests $5.66 Million in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 365,238 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 16.7% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,182,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,358,533 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,060,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,585 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $996,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,293,792 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $516,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,120,278 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $223,665,000 after acquiring an additional 236,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on B shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Gold's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX. In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

