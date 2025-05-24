Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Invests $711,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Alamos Gold accounts for approximately 2.1% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $136,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $100,694,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $28,950,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamos Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

