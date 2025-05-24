Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Makes New $539,000 Investment in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,700 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Harmony Gold Mining makes up 1.6% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,100 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,405 shares of the mining company's stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 365,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Harmony Gold Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Harmony Gold Mining from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining's previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Harmony Gold Mining's payout ratio is 11.24%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

