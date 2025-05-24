Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Makes New Investment in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $276,000. DRDGOLD comprises about 0.8% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 891,105 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,705 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 66,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,360 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company's stock.

DRDGOLD Trading Up 4.1%

DRD stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.40.

DRDGOLD Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. DRDGOLD's payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRD shares. Wall Street Zen raised DRDGOLD from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Stories

