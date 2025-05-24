Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV - Free Report) TSE: FNV in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,450 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Franco-Nevada makes up 1.9% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,257 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $11,662,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 446.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV opened at $168.00 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $178.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business's 50 day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV - Get Free Report) TSE: FNV last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $328.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Scotiabank upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bankshares restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV - Free Report) TSE: FNV.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Franco-Nevada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Franco-Nevada wasn't on the list.

While Franco-Nevada currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here