Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Purchases Shares of 112,500 B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,000. B2Gold makes up approximately 0.8% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.8%

BTG opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. B2Gold's dividend payout ratio is presently -17.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of B2Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cormark raised shares of B2Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.21.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

