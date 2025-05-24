Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Purchases Shares of 33,900 Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO - Free Report) TSE: ELD in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,900 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Eldorado Gold accounts for approximately 1.5% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,100,980 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $179,942,000 after buying an additional 309,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,402 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $117,228,000 after buying an additional 136,594 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $105,431,000 after buying an additional 1,058,137 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 6,040,730 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $89,826,000 after buying an additional 738,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,971,617 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $73,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,389 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of EGO stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $341.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

