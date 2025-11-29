Toyota Motor Corporation $TM Stock Position Increased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,583 shares of the company's stock worth $39,646,000 after acquiring an additional 85,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,484,000 after buying an additional 81,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,111 shares of the company's stock worth $175,843,000 after buying an additional 34,708 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,781 shares of the company's stock worth $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Toyota Motor from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toyota Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.4%

Toyota Motor stock opened at $201.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.19. The company has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

