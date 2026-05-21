Trajan Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,157 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 1.5% of Trajan Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trajan Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of IQVIA worth $36,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,650,532 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,429,426,000 after buying an additional 159,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,572 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $683,323,000 after buying an additional 41,643 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $676,698,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,957 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $652,246,000 after buying an additional 161,085 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,773,984 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $526,891,000 after buying an additional 367,204 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $171.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

See Also

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